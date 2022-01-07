South Surrey’s Edgewood Park recognized for pollinator meadow

South Surrey’s Edgewood Park has been recognized for its pollinator meadow. (City of Surrey photo)

One of Surrey’s newest parks has been recognized for its pollinator meadow.

South Surrey’s Edgewood Park (2284 165 St.) – which officially opened last July – has garnered the City of Surrey a Greener Greenspace award from the Society of Organic Urban Land Care (SOUL).

According to a news release issued by the city Thursday, the award recognizes “the city’s commitment to ecological land care practices in caring for the space in a way that increases biodiversity values; supports plant and soil health; protects air and water quality; takes steps to minimize waste and energy consumption and avoids the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

“We were impressed by how thoroughly organic land care principles have been integrated into the ongoing care plan for this park and that it is providing an example of how the inclusion of non-human species isn’t only feasible in urban parks, but that their presence can enrich the experience of the space for the entire community,” said Sundaura Alford-Purvis, SOUL’s executive director.

In the release, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum noted that the park was developed using the city’s new biodiversity design guidelines.

“We are pleased to be recognized with the Greener Greenspace award for our efforts to support habitat diversity in Edgewood Park,” he said. “This project connects the park’s wildlife corridor to a network of habitat hubs and corridors throughout the city.

“We look forward to supporting more projects that enhance Surrey’s overall biodiversity and increase connectivity to other green spaces and natural areas in our community.”



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyEnvironmentparks