South Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park will re-open this week. (City of Surrey photo)

South Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park to re-open – by appointment

City of Surrey-run garden will be open to visitors Thursday through Saturday

South Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park is set to re-open this week.

The 7.5-acre garden – located on the corner of 170 Street and 16 Avenue – will open its doors to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, but by appointment only, and with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the City of Surrey announced Tuesday.

Visitors to the park will need to pre-register for a one-and-a-half hour time slot, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A maximum of 15 registered visitors will be allowed in each time slot.

“After implementing new measures to ensure staff and visitor safety, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Darts Hill Garden Park for the season,” said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in a news release, while also calling Darts Hill “a jewel in our community.”

Darts Hill Park is a 70-year-old hillside greenspace originally created by Francisca and Edwin Darts, who opened the property to the public in 1994, entering into an agreement with the city. It is run by the city and the non-profit Darts Hill Garden Conservancy Trust Society and is intended to be used as a “horticultural centre for the preservation, enhancement and development of plants.”

For more, visit www.dartshill.ca. To register for a visit, go to https://bit.ly/3cyydjG


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Coronavirus

