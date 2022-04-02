Darts Hill Garden Park in South Surrey is once again open to the public. Entrance is by donation. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden open for spring-summer season

Garden is open 10-4 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of July

One of South Surrey’s loveliest gardens is once again welcoming visitors.

Darts Hill Garden Park is open on Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 31. The garden offers visitors and ideal place to unwind, connect with nature and take in an amazing collection of rare and precious plants from all over the world, notes a release from the City of Surrey.

The garden will close again for the peak of the summer and will reopen again in the fall. Entry is by donation.

“With spring in full bloom, Darts Hill Garden Park is the perfect place to visit with your family and friends,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I am also glad to note that visitors can once again drop-in and visit as we move beyond the pandemic.

“I welcome everyone to make a visit to Darts Hill Garden Park and experience one of the natural jewels of Surrey.”

Darts Hill Garden Park is a 22.5-acre plantsman’s garden situated in South Surrey containing countless species and varieties of plants from all over the world. Entrance is off 16 Avenue, just east of 168 Street.

The garden was gifted to the residents of Surrey in 1994 by Francisca and Edwin Darts, who wanted to ensure their garden was available for residents, as a place to enjoy and learn more about horticulture in Surrey. It is jointly operated by the City of Surrey (Park Partnership Section) and the Darts Hill Garden Conservancy Trust Society.

Darts Hill Garden Park and The Glades Woodland Garden are the City of Surrey’s two feature gardens.

