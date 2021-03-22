South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receives $50,000 grant for wetland protection

A Rocha Canada, located in South Surrey, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help protect the Little Campbell River Watershed. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey-based A Rocha Canada has received a grant from the provincial government’s new conservation and economic stimulus program that will aid the Little Campbell River Watershed.

The non-profit Christian organization – which promotes environmental education, conservation and sustainable agriculture – is to receive $50,000 through the new program, according a news release from the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued Monday.

The $10 million stimulus program is a joint project between the ministry and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the release notes.

The grant for A Rocha – which is located on 18 acres at 1620 192 St. – is among 11 issued to environment groups in the Lower Mainland; in total more than 60 projects in B.C. will benefit, according to the ministry. The projects “help ensure B.C.’s unique species and ecosystems stay healthy, vibrant and resilient.”

The goal of the A Rocha project is “enhancing and conserving 1,000 square-metres of freshwater wetland in South Surrey and south Langley where 80 per cent of natural wetlands have already been lost.”

Those wetlands, the release notes, “capture and store carbon (and) provide resilience to hazards such as flooding and storm surge.”

“Healthy watersheds and ecosystems are critically important for species conservation and climate adaptation, reducing the impacts and risks caused by floods, droughts and wildfires,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy.

“By working with partners across the province, we are restoring priority habitat to support threatened species. These meaningful projects also highlight the importance of environmental stewardship and what can be achieved when we work together.”

The $10-million stimulus initiative is part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, according to the ministry.



