A Rocha Canada, located in South Surrey, is a finalist for the Surrey Board of Trade’s 2019 Agriculture Leadership Award. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada an agriculture-leader finalist

Surrey Board of Trade industry event set for Nov. 21

A South Surrey charity known for sustainable agriculture, conservation science and environmental education is one of three organizations in the running for Surrey Board of Trade’s 2019 Agriculture Leadership Award.

A Rocha Canada will be among the contenders when the SBOT announces this year’s winner on Thursday evening (Nov. 21), during the 4th Annual Surrey Agriculture Industry Reception, set for 6-8 p.m. at the Surrey Arts Centre.

The award recognizes a “Surrey-based business/organization that has made a positive impact to Surrey’s agricultural industry.”

Other finalists are Rondriso Farm and Tesfa Farms Water Buffalo.

The A Rocha Brooksdale Environmental Centre is located on 18 acres at 1620 192 St. According to a news release describing the awards finalists, it “continuously supports Surrey farmers and communities through its sustainable agriculture projects such Farm to Families, Community Shared Agriculture and Community Garden Network.”

READ MORE: South Surrey land donation celebrated

“Over the course of its 16 years in Surrey, A Rocha’s centre has proven its capacity to continually update its services in order to better serve the community’s environmental needs, while also being a warm place of welcome and experiential education. The farm is integral to this work and will continue to be a leader in Surrey to the rest of Metro Vancouver,” the release adds.

The charity’s website describes it as a “unique combination of sensitive wildlife habitat and agricultural land…where critical environmental issues are researched, addressed, and solved.”

In September, A Rocha Canada was among businesses and organizations recognized at SBOT’s 13th annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards. The charity won the ‘Medium Business Award.’

READ MORE: Businesses receive recognition for environmental leadership at Surrey awards

In Tuesday’s release, Rondriso Farms, at 8390 172 St., is noted as having been in Surrey since 1958, with a pumpkin patch that has become an educational tour site, and sustainability that revolves around diversity.

The farm’s sustainability revolves around diversity. They practice crop rotation and produce their own compost. They graze farms, thus, creating greenspace for the community.

“They are recognized for agro-tourism, sustainable practices, and fresh produce,” the release adds.

The third finalist, Tesfa Farms Water Buffalo, was “born out of (owners Brad and Christy Bennik’s) passion to provide honest food, and at the same time to support families that are in need.”

The couple farm goats, poultry and a herd of 100 water buffalo. Their products, buffalo whole milk and probiotic buffalo yogurt, are the first of their kind in Western Canada.

Thursday’s awards event is to feature deputy Minister of Agriculture Wes Shoemaker as keynote speaker, while Surrey Coun. Jack Hundial is to speak on the city’s agriculture industry priorities.

Admission is free. The Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 88 Ave.

 

Previous story
Kumon toy drive underway in South Surrey, White Rock

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say three people deported in connection to brawl caught on video

Police say they have been ‘actively engaged’ in the issue of youth fights in Newton since March

Surrey’s tall Christmas tree to be lit at daylong festival

Ninth-annual event Satuday at Surrey Civic Plaza

Replica of historic Bulman’s Garage to be built after ‘suspicious’ fire in Surrey

A body was found inside the Port Kells building after being destroyed by a blaze on Oct. 21

CCTV cameras help Surrey RCMP arrest two bank robbery suspects

The robberies were in North Surrey on Nov. 7 and Oct. 1

South Surrey hockey player adjusting to life in the desert

Former Vernon Viper Jack Judson is in his first season with Arizona State University Sun Devils

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Bidders down, costs up for Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

‘Police incident’ leads Squamish RCMP to ask public to leave Stawamus Chief

People were told to expected a ‘noted police presence’

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Union to prepare for picket lines, announce new measures in transit strike escalation

Unifor said the move comes after a ‘failure by the employer to make new offers at the bargaining table’

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

Most Read