South Surrey youth skaters took to the ramps this week

Surrey rides will be running until the end of August. (City of Surrey photo)Surrey rides will be running until the end of August. (City of Surrey photo)
Children of all ages participated in the event at South Surrey Skate Park. (City of Surrey Twitter photo)Children of all ages participated in the event at South Surrey Skate Park. (City of Surrey Twitter photo)
Skateboards, bicycles and scooters were taken to the ramps by youth participants. (City of Surrey Twitter photo)Skateboards, bicycles and scooters were taken to the ramps by youth participants. (City of Surrey Twitter photo)

Skaters strapped on their helmets and grabbed their boards to kick off the city’s Surrey Rides event in South Surrey Youth Park earlier this week.

Surrey Rides is for youth 18 years and younger from all skill levels to enjoy wheeling around skate parks throughout the city. The first event was on Tuesday (July 5) from 4 p.m. to 8p.m at South Surrey Skate Park in South Surrey Athletic Park.

Participants at each event are provided with a skateboard or scooter, if needed, and newcomers are given the chance to learn the craft from experienced skaters.

A total of 15 riders came out to enjoy the ramps in South Surrey with around 25 people in the audience enjoying the show, reported the City of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department.

The next free event will be at Fraser Heights Skate Park on Friday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s Salmon-painting challenge aims to teach public about water pollution

Refurbished playground reopens in White Rock

Surrey rides will be running until the end of August. (City of Surrey photo)
