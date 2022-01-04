South Surrey youth group offers ‘effortless’ Christmas-tree disposal

Youth group members from Peace Portal Alliance Church are offering a by-donation Christmas tree pickup service this weekend and next (Jan. 8, 9 and 15). (Black Press Media file photo)

A group of Semiahmoo Peninsula youth are offering to “take ALL the hassle out of getting rid of your dry, prickly Christmas tree” this weekend, in an effort to raise funds for a grad trip.

According to information at journeygrad.com, the teens are Grade 12 students and members of the Peace Portal Alliance Church youth group, promising “effortless” by-donation pickup and chipping of trees from homes located as far north as the Sullivan area, through White Rock and south to the Summerfield neighbourhood.

The service, in its eighth year, is being offered Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 8 and 9), as well as on Jan. 15.

All those interested have to do is fill out a form online, put their tree out front, and leave a donation under the mat or in the mailbox.

“No need to stick around waiting; our elves will make it disappear!” the website states, noting donations are typically $10-$20, and can also be made by e-transfer journeygrad@gmail.com

All donations will go towards the cost of the students’ trip, which they hope will take them to Disneyland in early July.

“Sadly our last two grad trips were cancelled for obvious reasons,” the website notes. “But please know that ALL the money raised in the last year is still set aside for the Class of 2020 and 2021 to use this year as we are combining three grad classes for one great trip this summer.”

For those who prefer, trees may also be dropped off at the church – located at the corner of 152 Street and King George Boulevard – between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on those same three days (Jan. 8, 9 and 15).

For more information, email journeygrad@gmail.com

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fundraiserstudents