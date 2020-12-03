Katherine Booth was surprised to learn that a stranger she briefly met in the checkout line at Black Bond Books last month had ordered her, and paid for, a copy of a book he had recommended to her. (Contributed photo)

Katherine Booth was surprised to learn that a stranger she briefly met in the checkout line at Black Bond Books last month had ordered her, and paid for, a copy of a book he had recommended to her. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey woman’s ‘faith in the kindness of strangers’ restored after anonymous gift

Gesture that resulted from casual conversation in a checkout line earns vow to pay it forward

A South Surrey grandmother who was recently in line at a local book store has found herself on the receiving end of a random act of kindness.

A few weeks ago, Katherine Booth was waiting in the checkout line – properly masked and socially-distanced, she noted – at Black Bond Books in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, when she noticed a “chatty” gentleman ahead of her in line, waiting to buy a number of books while “happily discussing the titles with whoever was willing.”

The conversation, which also included a second man behind Booth in line, turned eventually to the book The Boys in the Boat, the non-fiction story of nine American rowers who narrowly won a gold medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Booth mentioned that some in her book club had enjoyed the book, and the customer behind her mentioned that he had read it in college. The chatty customer – whose name, Booth later learned, was Richard – responded by saying, “If you liked that, you’ll like this one” and recommended a different book with a similar name: The Boys in the Cave, written by Matt Gutman about the incredible rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded Thailand cave for nearly three weeks in 2018.

As is often the case with casual conversations between strangers, the discussion ended and the customers went their separate ways.

Then, a week or so later, Booth received a call from the book store telling her that the book she had ordered was in.

She informed the caller that she had not ordered anything, only to hear that Richard had ordered, and paid for, The Boys in the Cave. Richard, Booth was told, is a frequent customer at the store, and often buys book for strangers he meets there.

Booth said her husband has taken a particular interest in her new book, and that Richard’s gesture “has restored my faith in the kindness of strangers.”

It also spurred her to pay the good deed forward herself. Booth said she and her fellow book-club members normally do a secret Santa gift exchange every year, but since they cannot meet in person this year – meetings have been held over Zoom lately – members of the club decided to take the money they would normally spend on gifts and donate it to the local food bank instead.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Books

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond
Next story
2020 Delta Community Banner Contest winners revealed

Just Posted

Surrey Arts & Business Awards emcee Keri Adams during the digital broadcast event Thursday, Dec. 3.
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for five people/organizations in the city

Virtual event held Thursday, Dec. 3

Screen shot from the SOS Children’s Village BC webpage for their “Big Hearts Open Doors” fundraising appeal. SOS is also currently running a Christmas gift-card drive to help at-risk youth this Christmas. (Image via sosbc.org)
SOS Children’s Village BC launches annual Christmas gift-card drive

SOS collecting gift cards and donations for Surrey’s at-risk youth

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council earmarks $1.8M in grants for community groups

Councillor Laurie Guerra says it’s ‘essential’ given damage done by pandemic

Surrey protesters wearing their blue “bubble” suits. (Submitted photo)
OUR VIEW: Shut down strange Surrey protest

Unfortunate neighbourhood under siege for 12 weeks and counting

A 2019 photo of the site of what is now The Cove Shelter, which is operated by Surrey Urban Mission Society. Crews were working inside of this corner unit just days before it officially opened. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey shelter as 17 people test positive

SUMS executive director says ‘it’s a group that we really have to work hard to protect’

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read