South Surrey, White Rock residents invited to Climb for Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer Society of B.C. fundraiser is in its 10th year

Participants in a previous Climb for Alzheimer’s event are all smiles. (Contributed photo)

White Rock and South Surrey residents are invited to add a fundraising touch to their outdoor exercise, by signing up for the Climb for Alzheimer’s.

The virtual event, continuing through Sept. 21, supports the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with extreme heat and fires throughout much of the province, have posed uphill challenges for all of us,” the society states in a news release promoting the fundraiser.

“But they have taken an extra toll on people affected by dementia, who have experienced isolation and uncertainty as well as a loss of many services.”

The annual event, now in its 10th year, raises awareness and funds to support critical programs and services for people in White Rock, South Surrey and around the province, the release continues.

Residents are encouraged to register at climbforalzheimers.ca and hike local trails for the cause.

An anonymous donor has committed to match donations up to $25,000.

