Mark and Debbie Riopel of Oneness Gogos are making and selling masks to benefit the Stephen Lewis Foundation. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey/White Rock Oneness Gogos making masks to order

Funds raised will go to Stephen Lewis Foundation to help grandmothers in Africa

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 locally, while maintaining their commitment to aid people in need on another continent, Oneness Gogos are making masks to order.

Mark and Debbie Riopel, members of the Oneness Gogos, have been sewing cotton masks for themselves, their families, group members, friends, the Extreme Weather Shelter project run by the Peninsula United Church and other community organizations.

READ ALSO: South Surrey/White Rock grandmothers raise $8,000 while reducing plastic waste

So far, more than 150 masks have been sold at $5 each.

“Our supporters have realized that that price is a bargain and have often made a further contribution,” the Gogos note in a press release.

Funds raised go to the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports grassroots projects in Africa assisting grandmothers and the millions of children in their care orphaned by HIV and AIDS.

The mask-making project is now being opened to the general public. Anyone who would like to buy one or more masks is asked to email onenessgogos@gmail.com

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers share the power of listening

To make the masks more effective they are sized to order. Some colour choices will be available while supplies of the fabrics last and requests will be filled in the order they are received.

“When we run out of elastic the production will be done,” the release notes.

“We have worked out a ‘social distancing’ method for pickup and payment and would like all our customers to ‘be well.’”

Oneness Gogos are sewing and selling masks to benefit the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports grandmothers in Africa who are caring for children who have lost parents to HIV-AIDS. (Contributed photo)

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

