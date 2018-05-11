South Surrey volunteers craft hundreds of items for Africa

Quilts, layettes and dresses among items destined to support refugees

Quilters at Mount Olive Lutheran Church with items they crafted in 2016 to help those in poverty-stricken countries. The members have recently finished another bounty of items that will be shipped to Africa. (Contributed photo)

An annual effort to make and ship quilts and clothing items to poverty-stricken countries has resulted in a bounty of support for refugees in Mauritania, North Africa.

This week, quilters at Mount Olive Lutheran Church showcased 140 large quilts, 85 baby quilts, 72 baby layettes, 40 girls’ dresses and 40 pairs of boys’ shorts that they stitched over the past nine months for the Canadian Lutheran World Relief ‘We Care Program.’

CLWR is a relief and development agency that ships quilts, kits and other supplies to countries in need.

Most of the local work is done during Tuesday-morning gatherings at the 148 Street church in South Surrey, while some volunteers craft their contributions at home.

Last year, the group made 135 full-size quilts, 73 baby quilts, 75 baby layettes and 43 girls’ dresses for the M’bera refugees. In 2016, the bounty was sent to Nicaragua.

In addition to supporting refugees in Mauritania’s M’bera camp, items crafted this year will also be shipped to Cameroon.

The quilters typically wind down for the year at this time, and resume meeting in September.

Anyone looking for more information or interested in joining may contact Donna Morris at 604-536-8527.