South Surrey veteran honoured by South Korea as Ambassador for Peace

Veteran Donald McClellan received an Ambassador for Peace Medal Wednesday (July 8) in a ceremony at his Amica White Rock home. Sen. Yonah Martin (left) attended, along with Deputy Consul General Yongwook Na –representing the Korean government – and Woo Seok Lee, president of the Korean War Veterans Association Western Chapter. (Photo courtesy Office of Sen. Yonah Martin)
Veteran Donald McClellan (right) received an Ambassador for Peace Medal Wednesday (July 8) in a ceremony at his Amica White Rock home. (Photo courtesy Office of Sen. Yonah Martin)
Sen. Yonah Martin speaks at Wednesday’s (July 8) ceremony at Amica White Rock honouring veteran Donald McClellan. (Photo courtesy Office of Sen. Yonah Martin)
A South Surrey senior who served in the Korean War nearly 70 years ago was thanked this week for his efforts “in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy.”

Retired Col. Donald McClellan on Wednesday (July 8) was presented with an Ambassador of Peace Medal during a ceremony at Amica White Rock, where he now lives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees were masked for the event.

Attended by Sen. Yonah Martin – who is Grand Patron of the Korea Veterans Association of Canada Heritage Unit – as well as Deputy Consul Gen. Yongwook Na (representing the Korean government), Korean War Veterans Association Western Chapter president Woo Seok Lee and members of McClellan’s family, the ceremony was part of a three-year campaign that launched last month to honour the service and sacrifices of Canadians in the Korean War.

READ MORE: LETTERS: France, South Korea seek to honour Canadian veterans

This year is the start of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War years, a news release explains. The Korean War Forgotten No More campaign will commemorate various milestones of the war, concluding July 27, 2023 – the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice.

The Ambassador of Peace Medal is “an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to veterans who served in the Korean War from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953,” the release states. It is also awarded to veterans who participated in UN peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955.

McClellan fought in the Second World War with the Canadian army, then served in Korea from 1951-52 as a member of the 57th Independent Field Squadron, Royal Canada Engineers, according to the release. His 33 years of military service also included a position as military attaché at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Martin on Wednesday spoke of how she and all people of Korean descent in Canada owe their lives to McClellan and other Korean veterans.

A proclamation presented with his medal expresses “everlasting gratitude of the Republic of Korea and our people for the service you and your countrymen have performed.”

“We cherish in our hearts the memory of your boundless sacrifices in helping us reestablish our Free Nation.”


