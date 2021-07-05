South Surrey trunk sale planned

Visitors browse the market during a previous Christmas on the Peninsula Festival. This Saturday (July 10, 2021), more than two dozens vendors are to be at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in South Surrey. (Contributed file photo)

A ‘Treasures in the Trunk’ sale, featuring many vendors who typically participate in the annual Christmas Festival Market held in White Rock, is set for this Saturday (July 10) at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2350 148 St.

According to a news release, more than 25 vendors will be at the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering “artisanal gifts, household necessities and decorative items.”

“Many of the vendors are overflowing with items to sell at reasonable prices as markets are just starting to open up to vendors in the Lower Mainland,” the release, issued by the Christmas on the Peninsula Society, states. “This will be the first opportunity in over a year for most of the vendors, to offer their goods to the public.”

Supporting the artisans will allow them an opportunity to share their talents with the South Surrey and White Rock communities – an opportunity that was lost last year due to COVID-19, the release adds.

Safety precautions will be in place to protect vendors, customers and volunteers.

Christmas on the Peninsula Society is a non-profit society that “aims to provide a first-class Christmas Festival on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for visitors and local communities, to gather together to hear and see the Christmas story unfold at the beginning of every Christmas Season.”

Last year, for the first time it its 12-year history, it was held online.

READ MORE: Christmas on the Peninsula moves online due to COVID-19 restrictions

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, however, the festival is expected to return to the Peninsula on Nov. 27, according to the release.

For more information about this Saturday’s event, call Jennifer McAllister at 778 688 7342, or email jennifer@christmasonthepeninsula.com

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

ChristmasCommunitySurrey