South Surrey to be highlighted in upcoming Archives event

Surrey Archives is to host a virtual event that will explore the history of South Surrey. One of the images to be showcased is this picture of an event at Peace Arch Park. (Surrey Archives)

Surrey Archives is to highlight South Surrey at an upcoming virtual event Nov. 25.

The free ‘Community Histories: South Surrey’ program, which is to run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Microsoft teams, is to cover a broad range of South Surrey neighbourhoods, including Crescent Beach, Ocean Park, Sunnyside, Elgin, Kensington Prairie, and more, according to a news release.

Participants are to experience a unique opportunity to view maps, aerial images, photos, videos, and oral histories, including an audio interview that explores the extent to which South Surrey has been at the centre of community activism for decades.

“From political protests at the Peace Arch to environmental protection through the Save the Beaches Association and Save Our Sunnyside Campaign, South Surrey has been home to a passionate community,” said Surrey Archives assistant archivist Stacey Gilkinson.

The event is to include an opportunity for participants to share stories.

“We welcome all former and current residents to join in, share their own experiences of this community, and learn something new together.”

Surrey Archives recently received funding from the BC History Digitization Program to digitize over 10,000 images from the Archives’ Surrey Leader Collection. These images focus on Surrey during the early-to-mid 1970s and capture the growing community. The upcoming South Surrey talk will feature highlights from the newly digitized collection. In total, the Surrey Archives holds more than one million photographs.

Registration for ‘Community Histories: South Surrey’ is required. To register, call 604-501-5100 or register online via a MySurrey account. For more information, visit www.surrey.ca/archives