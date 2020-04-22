Chelsea Granter, 16, has sewed more than 120 masks, which she sells for $10 each. Money raised through the South Surrey teen’s project is being donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey teen sewing masks to benefit Greater Vancouver Food Bank

Chelsea Granter, 16, wants to help ease stress during COVID-19 pandemic

With schools closed and few options for social activity, Chelsea Granter was missing her friends and teachers, but the Grade 10 Earl Marriott Secondary student had a notion about how to fill the hours and days spent at home in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the South Surrey teenager is keeping busy while doing her part to help fight the spread of the potentially deadly virus and offering a helping hand to others during a trying time.

Granter, 16, has been sewing cloth masks and selling them for $10 each – with all proceeds going to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

“I have always loved sewing,” Granter said, noting that she began in Grade 5 with an after-school class and has taken textiles as an elective for the past three years.

“When it was recommended by several health organizations that people start wearing masks in public, my mom suggested I make a few for people who might want them. Then my grandmother came up with the idea to sell them, and use the money to donate to the food bank.”

READ ALSO: B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

As of last week, she’d sewn 120 masks and collected $1,200. It’s a figure far higher than Granter had imagined when she started out, thinking she would make just a few masks out of her dad’s old work shirts.

Once friends and family members learned what she was doing, they began sending fabric, including a large donation from her textiles teacher.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s new mask-making ‘Sew4Us’ group keeps volunteers in stitches

Designed from a pattern Granter found on the internet, each mask takes about 15 minutes to complete, from cutting and stitching to attaching elastic ear pieces, she explained.

While her family helps with the cutting, adding ‘final touches,’ spreading the word and taking orders for masks, the actual sewing is left to Granter, “as none of us know how to use the machine,” said Andrea Granter, Chelsea’s mom.

“I am very proud of her,” Andrea said. “She is great about sticking to things once she commits to them, such as sports and activities. However, this is different in that it’s nice to see her spend so much time on something that is strictly for the benefit of others.”

The mask-making project is the teen’s first charitable endeavour. It was important to do something, she said, because “there is a lot of stress in the world” and she wanted to help ease it in some way.

“I chose the food bank because a lot of people are losing their jobs due to the pandemic and might have trouble feeding their families.

“Also, schools are closed and some kids may not be able to eat because of that.”

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca


brenda.anderson@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey seniors offer advice to younger generation

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey mayor says Vision Zero Surrey did ‘tremendous’ work in 2019 to make roads safer

Shabnem Afzal, road safety manager and leader of the Vision Zero Surrey gave council-in-committee a review of 2019 on Monday

South Surrey teen sewing masks to benefit Greater Vancouver Food Bank

Chelsea Granter, 16, wants to help ease stress during COVID-19 pandemic

Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View

But a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home, diagnosed with COVID-19

‘If we can get back on the ice in July, we can make things happen’: Surrey Eagles owner

BC Hockey League seeks assist from provincial government amid COVID-19 pandemic

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Vancouver zoo taking precautions after tiger in New York tests COVID-postive

Zoo staff now ‘required to wear masks when in close proximity to felines,’ says animal care manager

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

Christian Carlo Santos, 34, of Port Coquitlam facing firearms posession related charges

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Maple Ridge care home confirms one death as COVID-19 outbreak grows

Since being declared an outbreak earlier this week, number of cases has increased

Most Read