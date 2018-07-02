South Surrey’s Ava Brown, 13, sports her new style (inset) after cutting her hair last month to donate it to Wigs for Kids. (Contributed photos)

South Surrey teen marks haircut donation hat trick

Ava Brown, 13, ‘has a heart for helping’

A South Surrey teen didn’t just think twice about getting her hair cut to help kids – she thought thrice.

Ava Brown, 13, had a stylist at Cloverdale’s Salon Noir lop 10 inches from her lengthy ‘do’ on June 14. The hair was then carefully bound with elastics, sealed in a plastic bag and shipped to Wigs for Kids, a non-profit foundation that uses such donations to create – you guessed it – wigs for kids.

Not just any kids will benefit from Ava’s generosity, however. Wigs for Kids focuses on helping sick kids who have lost their own hair to a life-threatening illness such as cancer. It takes 10 to 12 ponytails like Ava’s to make just one of those wigs.

Ava’s June 14 ponytail is the third that she has sent off since first deciding she wanted to help in this way.

The newly minted Grade 7 grad said she doesn’t remember exactly what drove her to first get involved. Only that she wanted to then – at seven years old – and that the drive hasn’t waned.

“I think I just, like, I wanted just to help other kids who had, like, chemotherapy,” she told Peace Arch News. “I just wanted to help them and give them hair.”

Ava’s mom, Deb Brown, said her daughter has always had a mind towards helping.

“She does so many things,” Brown said. “So many different fundraisers, leadership programs and so on.

“She’s got the biggest heart.”

In addition to donating her hair, Ava has helped her school collect shoes for Ruben’s Shoes, a non-profit society that gathers gently-used footwear for kids in countries such as the Dominican Republic; she’s held lemonade stands for charity; and she encourages fellow students to get involved in the Me to We program, which teaches young people how to help the less fortunate.

For Ava, the latter has included doing a walk for water with her Pacific Heights Elementary classmates; learning that $25 “can make a person have clean water for life.”

The teen said her efforts aren’t motivated by a personal connection to anyone who has cancer or is living in poverty.

But she knows she’d appreciate help if she was in a difficult position.

“It would be nice, I would be excited if someone did help,” Ava said.

For Ava, the efforts are simply because it feels good “to know that I’m helping somebody.”

As for the hair that used to hang nearly to her belly button? Ava said she won’t miss it.

“I like it being short, especially for the summer.”

Previous story
Clayton boy has waited all year to throw cancer fundraiser on his birthday

Just Posted

South Surrey teen marks haircut donation hat trick

Ava Brown, 13, ‘has a heart for helping’

Public safety the number one issue ahead of Surrey civic election: poll

Online survey zeroes in on key issues and candidates ahead of municipal election in Surrey

Surrey policing and park costs rise in 2017, as revenues also climb

Increase in city expenses included policing costs, parks and rec, as well as roads and traffic safety

Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

The announcement comes after a spate of Surrey shootings in recent weeks

BC Superweek kicks off in Delta on July 6

Three-day Tour de Delta the first event in Canada’s largest professional cycling series

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Bad dates take two B.C. women on a story telling adventure

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

Most Read