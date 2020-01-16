South Surrey TEDx event to focus on youth

City’s first-ever youth-led conference to be held at Semiahmoo Secondary

A TEDx event focusing on youth speakers and issues is planned for Semiahmoo Secondary in April. (Flickr photo)

A TedX event that aims to give a voice to “passionate youths” is set for South Surrey this spring, and organizers are on the lookout for potential speakers.

A youth-focused conference is scheduled for Friday, April 24, from 5:30-9 p.m. at Semiahmoo Secondary. According to organizers, it’s the “first fully student-led TEDx Talk event in Surrey.”

The event is led by Alissa Guo, and the event “strives to bring the community together and (have) the voices of our local youths heard.”

The theme of the event is ‘Off The Edge” which according to a news release “gives wings to dreams of what could be.”

Eight of nine speakers are sought, with subject matter that addresses “a diverse range of topics offering different solutions and insights that are novel and practical.”

Speaker applications are open to all local youths, although organizers note that age is not a main factor.

To apply, visit bit.do/tedxsemi and fill out the application form. For more information, email tedxsemiahmoosecondary.curation@gmail.com.

Other TEDx events have been held in Surrey and White Rock in recent years. Last year, a first-ever TEDxBearCreekPark was held at the Bell Performing Arts Centre, and in 2018, an event was held at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios.



sports@peacearchnews.com

