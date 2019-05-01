Cindy Li photo Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 11 students Allie Ho and Sam Albert are organizing a climate strike today at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

South Surrey students to walk out of class for ‘climate strike’

Students to head to Vancouver to pressure government to focus on big industry

While municipalities – Surrey being the most recent – consider banning plastic straws as part of creating a healthier climate, two Semiahmoo Peninsula students are organizing a strike to pressure government to focus attention on big industry, rather than consumers.

Organized by Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 11 student Allie Ho and Earl Marriott Secondary Grade 11 student Sam Albert, South Surrey youth participating in the strike will leave school Friday (May 3) and meet with thousands of students at the Vancouver Art Gallery to demand climate action from senior levels of government.

“Lots of cities think that if we cut back on straws, disposable plastics and other minor problems, the big problems will be solved,” Ho told Peace Arch News. “So what if we stop using straws? It won’t make much of a difference when oil companies are digging holes the size of skyscrapers and when loggers cut down 80 per cent of our forests. Companies don’t take any blame for the detriments that they cause our society.”

“We must pressure the government into changing the laws and policies that regard the big emitters, not at the consumer level.”

RELATED: Photos from the most recent worldwide climate strike

FLETCHER: Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Citing a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which says that the planet only has until 2030 to stem catastrophic climate change, Albert said governments are not treating climate change as the crisis it is.

“If large corporations and our very own government won’t (heed) the call of the world’s top scientists, then who will they listen to?” Albert wrote to PAN. “I firmly believe that youth can have the biggest impact towards people in power as we are the future of this nation and planet. If we are walking out of schools because we feel there is no point studying for our future, what is this saying about our government’s work in protecting our health, safety, and freedom?”

“It’s time to hold our largest polluters accountable for their impact on our planet and let them know that profit from destruction is not acceptable.”

The idea of the “climate strike” was started last year by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl from Sweden. Thunberg’s effort of skipping school every Friday in protest sparked an international campaign, and she’s since been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The most recent global strike, held on March 15, brought out more than 2,000 youth to the Vancouver Art Gallery, and estimates suggest more than a million students protested on that same day in 123 countries.

Ho said students wishing to participate in the strike can me at the South Surrey Park and Ride at 10 a.m., May 3.

More information about the school strike for climate change can be found at www.fridaysforfuture.org

Previous story
Hike for Peace Arch Hospice Society this weekend
Next story
Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

Corgi race to feature at Cloverdale Rodeo finals

A dozen Corgis will race at the rodeo finals on Monday, May 20

Suspect in Surrey banquet hall shooting turns himself in

Police put a call out April 30 for help identifying the man

WATCH: New ‘Targets’ video takes aim at gang violence in Surrey

Punjabi-language song launched by MMM Music & Films as part of campaign

Cloverdale Reporter staff honoured at community newspaper awards

Advertising, editorial staff recognized for excellence

Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Mounties looking for youth, adults applicants

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

The 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read