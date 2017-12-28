Chantrell Creek Elementary students Michael Xu, Jessie Hsu and Edric Song show off some of candy canes and other goodies that were sold to raise money for families in need. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey students sweet on acts of kindness

Chantrell Creek peers raise $1,300 for families in need

Summer may be many months away, but that didn’t stop a class of young South Surrey students from thinking ahead over the holidays for families in need.

Chantrell Creek Elementary Grade 3 teacher Tracy Wright said her class, after brainstorming acts of kindness they could do in December, hosted candy cane sales to benefit the school’s Chantrell Cares Fund, which collects donations that Grade 7 leadership students use to shop for food for families of another Surrey school who need a little help.

Two sales of the sweet treats – and other candy that was donated by a parent of former Chantrell Creek students – raised $669.60. The amount was matched anonymously by a parent, “so in total, we were able to donate $1,339.20,” Wright told Peace Arch News by email.

“The money will be used to buy food for the families in June, so that they have some food for the summer.”

