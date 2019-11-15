South Surrey students, staff prepare for 15th Christmas dinner

Deadline to register for festive affair at Elgin Park Secondary is Nov. 27

Students and staff at Elgin Park Secondary are prepping to host a milestone meal next month: their 15th annual Community Christmas Dinner.

Set for Dec. 4, the dinner is a tradition that aims to brighten the season for those who might otherwise not get an opportunity to partake in such festive fixings.

READ MORE: Elgin students set to host 11th Christmas dinner

And being that it is the 15th time, efforts are underway to “add to the excitement” of the occasion, teacher sponsor Sinead Hibbert said.

The evening itself will include all the traditional elements of years past: dinner, dessert and entertainment.

Hibbert said registration is underway, and those who would like to attend are asked to call the school at 604-538-6678 – between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday – before Nov. 27 to reserve a seat. There is room for 150 diners, she said.

The school is located at 13484 24 Ave.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
South Surrey students, staff prepare for 15th Christmas dinner

Deadline to register for festive affair at Elgin Park Secondary is Nov. 27

