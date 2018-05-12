South Surrey students receive top honours at provincial French speaking competition

10,000 students from across British Columbia competed

From left, Earl Marriott Secondary Grade 8 student Ben Tyler and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary Grade 11 student Coralie Tcheune both finished first place at the French speaking competition. (Contributed photo)

Several French-speaking students from South Surrey schools received top honours at a provincial French public speaking competition earlier this month.

Approximately 10,000 students from across British Columbia participated in the competition, with 235 of those students making it to the finals.

Surrey had a showing of 14 students in this year’s pan-provincial French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire.

Earl Marriott Secondary Grade 8 student Ben Tyler finished first in his category, as did Grade 11 Lord Tweedsmuir student Coralie Tcheune.

Peace Arch Elementary Grade 7 student Paige Metcalf finished second.

Finalists from Surrey include Lord Tweedsmuir’s Shana Nursoo, Fraser Wood Elementary’s Olivia Podhajska, KB Woodward Elementary’s Alisha Uhunmwangho, Peace Arch Elementary’s Sophie Pharand, Sunrise Ridge Elementary’s Isabella Tobler, Martha Currie Elementary’s Caitlin Stenstrom, Earl Marriott’s Kiana Verrier, Peace Arch Elementary’s Arden English, Kwantlen Park Secondary’s Giselle Klynsoon and Simone Saini, and Ecole Laronde’s Taylor St. Laurent.

This year marked the 35th anniversary of the Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon sponsored Concours d’art oratoire. The provincial finals were hosted Saturday, May 5th at SFU Surrey.