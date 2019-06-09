South Surrey students host bottle drive for Cancer Drivers Society

The students were able to raise $200 for the volunteer-based program

Two Grade 7 Southridge School students raised $200 for the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society.

Jade Geddes and Mya Gallant spent two weeks promoting and planning a bottle drive for the society, which provides free transportation to cancer patients throughout Surrey and several other communities in the Lower Mainland.

Society executive vice-president George McAffer presented the students with a “Certificate of Appreciation for Excellence in Community Support” for their effort.

Society president Bob Smith praised the students in a news release, saying free transportation to and from treatment is essential for cancer patients and their families.

“We are immensely proud of these two young students and encourage youth to become champions of their communities through the spirit of kindness,” the release states.

