Peggy Li, Cassandra Strauss-Bate, J.H. Han and Zack Yewchuk get in the spin of things to promote Elgin Park Secondary’s upcoming CYCLE4:ER fundraiser. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey students gear up for swan-song spin-a-thon

Elgin Park fundraiser ‘going out better than we started’

Elgin Park Secondary leadership students and staff are gearing up for the return – and grand finale – of a spin-a-thon fundraiser that first rolled out in 2009 to raise proceeds for juvenile diabetes.

CYCLE4:ER – benefiting, for the third time, Peace Arch Hospital’s emergency-department expansion – is set for May 29 in the gymnasium of the South Surrey school.

READ MORE: Construction starts on $83.7-million Peace Arch Hospital ER expansion

READ MORE: School effort spins $46,000 for ER

On that day, participants, in teams, will be challenged to cycle on stationary bikes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers are hoping for 70 teams – 700 riders in all – and that the end result will be at least $50,000 towards the expansion effort.

It’s a cause everyone can relate to, regardless of whether they’ve needed the ER themselves, the students explained Tuesday of the continued focus.

For Cassandra Strauss-Bate, the drive to help is boosted by her own experience in the ER two years ago, when she went to Peace Arch Hospital for her appendix. The wait time was “really long,” it was several hours before she was diagnosed and, “I couldn’t get a bed,” the Grade 12 student said.

The cause is also close to fellow Grade 12 student J.H. Han’s heart.

Han said his dad was seriously injured in a car crash last fall and that paramedics told the teen they would not be transporting his dad to PAH as it was “not a big enough trauma centre.”

As a lifeguard, Han said he also wants to rest assured that anyone taken to hospital due to injuries sustained at his workplace gets the care they need.

If previous spin-a-thon results at the school are any indication – combined, the four have raised more than $200,000 – this year’s $50,000 goal is a reasonable one.

Regardless of whether the target is reached, “every penny, every action we do, makes a difference,” said P.E. department head Sue Janzen.

Janzen said the leadership students are also “paying it forward, to inspire other youth to pay it forward.”

In explaining why this year is the event’s last, Janzen said it has come full-circle in many ways, including with the return of former student participants as sponsors, spin instructors and speakers. She noted the student who was the inspiration behind the inaugural event, Zack Yewchuk, is now in her Grade 8 class.

Yewchuk, now 14, said he will be participating on a spin team with friends. He said he hasn’t needed the ER himself, but has “a lot” of friends who have.

“It’s great to try and help out, because a lot of them said it was so long a wait,” he said.

The students are also promising 210 ‘epic wins’ from the spin-a-thon. Peggy Li, in Grade 11, named inspiring others in the community and “igniting the school culture” among them, along with working together and “reaching our potential.”

Co-organizer and former EPS parent Cheryl Wilson-Stewart – whose daughter graduated in 2008, ahead of the first spin-a-thon – told Peace Arch News she has been floored by the efforts and enthusiasm of Janzen and the students over the years.

She described Janzen’s ability to connect with the leadership students and get them invested in the fundraiser as “amazing.” The students this year, Wilson-Stewart added, are “on fire.”

“They’re so keen and enthusiastic,” she said. “When you see that coming out of them, you feel like everything is in good hands.

“We hear so many stories that are negative about youth these days, it seems. And this is the complete opposite. This is kids that are fully engaged, that are excited about what they’re doing… that are involved in something that is much greater than themselves.”

With entertainment, prizes and more, Janzen said the wrap-up event will be the best ever.

“I don’t think it can get any better,” she said. “We are creating the best event ever that these kids can be so proud of.

“We’re going to go out better than we started.”

To sign up, visit www.pahfoundation.ca/events/cycle

Previous story
Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools are set to open for spring swims

Just Posted

Court to appoint lawyer to argue Surrey murder convict’s appeal

Russell Bidesi was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility to apply for parole for 15 years

Duelling petitions launched regarding build-out of Anniedale-Tynehead NCP

City plans envision a population the size of White Rock in a currently rural area, south of Port Kells

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Comedian who uses wheelchair needs portable ramp to live his dream of touring

To eliminate accessibility issues, a ‘Ramp for Ryan’ comedy fundraiser to help White Rock’s Lachance

Semiahmoo Peninsula-raised country singer seeks hometown vote

Kristin Carter delivers powerhouse performance

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

16-month-old boy dies after being left in hot car for number of hours in Burnaby

RCMP confirmed an investigation is underway

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Most Read