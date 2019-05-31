Classmates Robert, Zak and Luca pose with the oversized cheque showing how much they raised for BC Childrens’ Hospital by selling paper bracelets and bookmarks. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey students craft support for kids

Kindergarten friends raise $365 for BC Children’s Hospital

A trio of youngsters at Rosemary Heights Elementary have earned a new nickname that just may stick with them for life: “kindness ninjas.”

The three, all students of Alexis Quistberg’s kindergarten class, received the endearment from their teacher after embarking earlier this month on an effort to help other kids, and inspiring others to get on board – generating $365 for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It’s so adorable,” said Laura Folino, mother of one of the three boys.

Folino said it all came together after Quistberg overheard her son Luca and his friend Zakary Rietveld talking about selling paper bracelets they were making for “real money.”

When Quistberg asked the boys what they planned to do with the money, “they said they were going to donate it to the Children’s Hospital to help save kids,” Quistberg wrote in a May 9 email to the boys’ parents.

“Her heart melted, of course,” Folino told Peace Arch News Monday (May 27), hours before taking the boys to deliver the donation in person.

The friends’ initiative inspired their classmate Robert to get involved by making and selling bookmarks for the cause.

Fellow students, family members and neighbours all supported the project by buying the wares, and on Monday, the three boys “had a great time handing in their donation,” Folino said.

