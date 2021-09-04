South Surrey student an ambassador for French language

Joyce Guo was among 25 teens across Canada selected to promote bilingualism

Semiahmoo Secondary student Joyce Guo was among 25 French-speaking young leaders chosen this summer to represent and promote French and bilingualism in the community. (File photo/french-future.org photo)

A Semiahmoo Secondary student passionate about the Francophone language was among 25 French-speaking young leaders chosen this summer to represent and promote French and bilingualism in the community.

And Joyce Guo says the experience with the French for the Future’s National Ambassador Youth Forum has inspired her to start the school’s first French club.

“Through this program, I had the privilege of experiencing 7 days of educational interactive workshops and activities centered on the significance of bilingualism,” the 17-year-old told Peace Arch News by email.

In addition to meeting 24 other like-minded souls through the online program, “I was able to explore and reflect on the connections between my roots as a Chinese Canadian citizen and the rich francophone culture and heritage here in Canada.”

The National Ambassador Youth Forum, held Aug. 6-12, is a week of “intense learning” for 25 Grade 10 and 11 bilingual students from across Canada, “with the ultimate goal of creating ambassadors for bilingualism,” according to information at french-future.org

“They discuss the challenges and advantages of speaking both of Canada’s official languages.”

B.C. participants also included Richmond’s Eric Li, Langley’s Signy Spencer and Vancouver’s Chloé Zhu.

Now, the ambassadors have a mission to promote bilingualism in their communities, by carrying out French-language-related projects during the school year.

In Guo’s online biography, she says her dream is to “help youth in my community connect with the francophone culture and French language.”

In her email to PAN, Guo said her teacher Vania Loh was a driving force in her pursuit of French.

“I have always looked up to her,” Guo said. “It was she who inspired me to dive into the French language.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

AmbassadorstudentsSurrey