South Surrey Solstice Stroll set for June 26

Spirit Garden to glow with tributes in return of annual event

Candles add a warm glow to the Spirit Garden, where the annual Solstice Stroll is set for June 26. (Jordan Mara/Mind and Soil photo)

A tradition of lighting candles in tribute of loved ones lost is set to glow once again at South Surrey’s Spirit Garden.

The Solstice Candle Light Stroll, held in lovingly transformed greenspace in the 2800-block of 140 Street, invites anyone interested to wander amongst the garden’s soothing compilation of colour and form, as it twinkles with candles placed in front of plants that have been added to the garden over the years in memory of loved ones.

Those tributes include a clematis planted for a young man who died in a motor vehicle accident just as his athletic career was starting to take off; a bleeding heart planted for a lost son; a dark pink magnolia planted to honour a mother; an Easter White Pine that grows in memory of a young man who died unexpectedly after collapsing at a Christmas party; and many others.

Joan Mara, who began the garden with her husband Jon in 2009, said additional candles will be available for anyone who wishes to light one somewhere in the garden for someone important to them.

The event is set for 8 p.m. to dusk on June 26.

For more information, visit the Spirit Garden Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SpiritGardenSouthSurrey

