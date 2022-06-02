South Surrey shredding fundraiser grosses $7,800

A recent shredding event hosted by the Rotary Club of South Surrey was ‘very successful,’ organizers say. (Contributed photo)A recent shredding event hosted by the Rotary Club of South Surrey was ‘very successful,’ organizers say. (Contributed photo)
A recent shredding event hosted by the Rotary Club of South Surrey was ‘very successful,’ and gave attendees an opportunity to learn more about the club’s ongoing efforts in Cambodia and Thailand. (Contributed photo)A recent shredding event hosted by the Rotary Club of South Surrey was ‘very successful,’ and gave attendees an opportunity to learn more about the club’s ongoing efforts in Cambodia and Thailand. (Contributed photo)
Rotary Club of South Surrey members with donations collected at their recent document-shredding fundraiser. (Facebook photo)Rotary Club of South Surrey members with donations collected at their recent document-shredding fundraiser. (Facebook photo)

The Rotary Club of South Surrey has logged yet another “very successful” shredding fundraiser.

Held May 28 in the parking lot of the Ocean Park Safeway, donations collected during the biannual event are to benefit community projects, Sources Community Resource Centres and the club’s ongoing work in Cambodia.

The club’s previous shredding event, held last November, raised more than $6,000. This time around, it grossed $7,800 over the course of its three hours.

READ ALSO: South Surrey Rotarians’ shredding event raises $6K

The club meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, at the Rotary Fieldhouse (2197 148 St.).

For more information, email club president Rhonda Latreille at rhonda@agefriendlybusiness.com


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
