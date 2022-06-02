South Surrey shredding fundraiser grosses $7,800

The Rotary Club of South Surrey has logged yet another “very successful” shredding fundraiser.
Held May 28 in the parking lot of the Ocean Park Safeway, donations collected during the biannual event are to benefit community projects, Sources Community Resource Centres and the club’s ongoing work in Cambodia.
The club’s previous shredding event, held last November, raised more than $6,000. This time around, it grossed $7,800 over the course of its three hours.
The club meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, at the Rotary Fieldhouse (2197 148 St.).
