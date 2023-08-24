South Surrey shredding event raises $4,900 for Cops for Cancer

A shredding fundraiser held Aug. 19, 2023 in the parking lot of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre raised $4,900 for Cops for Cancer and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation. (Contributed photo) A shredding fundraiser held Aug. 19, 2023 in the parking lot of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre raised $4,900 for Cops for Cancer and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation. (Contributed photo) A shredding fundraiser held Aug. 19, 2023 in the parking lot of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre raised $4,900 for Cops for Cancer and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation. (Contributed photo) A shredding fundraiser held Aug. 19, 2023 in the parking lot of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre raised $4,900 for Cops for Cancer and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation. (Contributed photo)

A shredding event to benefit pediatric cancer research and support initiatives raised more than $4,900 last weekend.

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre officials said the proceeds from the four-hour effort held Aug. 19 will go to Cops for Cancer and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation.

The sum brings the total raised by the event since it first launched four years ago to more than $20,000, marketing director Jeri Cox noted in an email to Peace Arch News.

“Additionally, we shredded 6 tons of paper, which is equivalent to 144 mature trees saved,” Cox added.

West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation formed in 2017 to help “deliver timely, practical support to respond to the needs of B.C. kids and their families, easing their way as they navigate childhood cancer and blood disorders.”

Cops for Cancer is a partnership between first responders and the Canadian Cancer Society that raises funds through cycling tours and other events. Since launching in 1997, nearly $52 million has been raised.

This year, a pair of White Rock officers – Const. Emma Dyer and Cpl. Tarmii Miskiwe – are among those gearing up for Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley, an eight-day, 800-kilometre trek through the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Surrey Police Service members Gord Meredith, Ryan Phillips, Branden Klassen, John Hogan, Mike Ronnigen and Jeremy Pearson, and Surrey RCMP’s Shaelee Read-Olley and T. Enns are also on the team.

So far this year, Tour de Valley has raised more than $143,000.

For more information or to donate, visit support.cancer.ca

