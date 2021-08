Semiahmoo Shopping Centre’s “Shred Day” raised more than $9,600 on Saturday (Aug. 28).

With support from RCMP and Cops for Cancer, the event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Semiahmoo’s parking lot.

Nearly 8,000 pounds of paper was shredded, and all proceeds are to go towards Cops for Cancer and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation.

