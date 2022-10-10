South Surrey shows its love for Chinese community with positive messages after hate crime

South Surrey is showing their support for the Chinese community by covering the walkway to Bayridge Elementary with positive messages after the same area was vandalized with racial slurs last week.

A week after racial slurs were painted in a South Surrey neighbourhood, the community woke up to find kind messages in chalk covering the pavement in the same area.

“It was a beautiful sight and something we feel very thankful of during this Thanksgiving,” said Lisa Xie, a resident of the neighbourhood.

“Our community coming together using positivity to enforce our zero tolerance on last week’s vandalism, (it was) neat to see the progression of kindness that still flourishes in our community.”

