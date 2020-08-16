Senior residents of The Residence at Morgan Heights were joined by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay for exercises Wednesday (Aug. 12) morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey seniors workout with MP Findlay

Sweet delivery for frontline workers in South Surrey, White Rock

Seniors who call The Residence at Morgan Heights home were joined in outdoor exercises Wednesday (Aug. 12) by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

The workout – conducted to a selection of ’70s music, including Disco Inferno by the Trammps – was part of rounds Findlay undertook to connect with local seniors and see how they are coping during the pandemic.

“Seniors have been isolated for so many months during covid, unable to be physically active, and this also put a toll on their emotional health,” a news release from Findlay’s office explains.

READ MORE: South Surrey-based pen-pal program aims to reduce seniors’ isolation during pandemic

“This exercise class is a great way to connect with them, see how they’ve been coping, see how they’ve adapted while offering them a fun, safe way to stretch their body!”

Officials from Findlay’s campaign office added that the Morgan Heights class was the first in a series that Findlay plans to host. Other locations lined up include Dufferin Park and the South Surrey Recreation Centre.

Findlay’s visit on Wednesday also included a sweet thank you for the facility’s health-care workers: boxes of chocolates. Chocolates were later also delivered to frontline staff at Peace Arch Hospital.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
A shipment of chocolates arrives for staff of the The Residence at Morgan Heights Wednesday, part of an effort arranged by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay. (Tracy Holmes photo)

