South Surrey seniors celebrate 75 years married

Nellie and George Bureyko celebrated 75 years of marriage on June 4. (Contributed photo)

One half of a South Surrey couple married 75 years this month summed up the secret to their happiness in one phrase:

“Saying the words, ‘yes, dear’ as often as possible.”

George Bureyko made the comment at Peace Portal Seniors Village in South Surrey, during celebrations of the June 4, 1944 nuptials he shared with his wife, Nellie.

Flowers and cake also helped mark the occasion – as did Nellie’s appearance in the same dress she wore when she first made her vows.

“The couple entered the dining room at dinner time to the Wedding March,” according to a news release.

“All the residents were thrilled to see George escort Nellie down the aisles and greeted them with cheers and well wishes. The highlight of the day was the fact that Nellie was wearing her actual wedding dress from 75 years ago.”

