Chantrell Creek teachers Sarah Betts (left) and Tracy Wright show former student Joelle Baarda school photos. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey school marking quarter-century

Chantrell Creek Elementary 25th anniversary picnic set for June 7

A South Surrey elementary school is marking a quarter century in the community with an event for everyone who ever attended, taught or worked at the school.

The anniversary picnic at Chantrell Creek Elementary (2575 137 St.) is set for 5:30-8 p.m. June 7.

“We’re celebrating the 25th year that the school has been opened,” teacher Tracy Wright said Friday.

Wright said she is a key organizer given her tenure at the school – she’s been there since Day 1, teaching students from kindergarten to Grade 4.

“That’s sort of why I’m spearheading the whole thing, because I’ve seen the whole thing,” she said.

Wright described the school as “quite a family, community-built school,” with a student population that’s held fairly steady over the years and with many teachers who also call the neighbourhood home.

And while at one point, there were “many, many portables” on the site, Wright said an expansion project means all 351 of the school’s current students are housed within the school itself.

Anyone interested in attending the June 7 picnic may either pack their own picnic, or pre-order a barbecued chicken meal. Email Wright at wright_t@surreyschools.ca or call 604-535-6708 for more information.


