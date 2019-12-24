As her dad, Travis, and new baby brother, Miles, listen, Linden Gingrich, 3, tells Santa her wish for a pink spaghetti pot during a visit at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Monday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey Santa hears spaghetti wishes and more

Linden and Miles were among youngsters who got last-minute requests in

With just a few days left before Christmas, the lineup to share wishes with Santa at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Monday included brother-and-sister duo Linden and Miles Gingrich.

At just three-and-a-half weeks old, Miles was briefly vocal in Santa’s arms, but understandably short on words, while big sister Linden, 3, knew exactly what she wants to see under the tree Wednesday morning: a pink pot for cooking spaghetti.

Parents Travis and Holly said the event was Miles’ first big venture out since his arrival, and that Linden was particularly looking forward to the apple she received after the visit.

The family travelled from Ocean Park for the last-minute visit and photo with the Jolly Ol’ Elf – he’ll be signing off at 1 p.m. today (Dec. 24) to tend to the business of granting wishes.

Previous story
Nearly $205K for Delta public safety, environment non-profits

Just Posted

Surrey Policing Transition committee report forwarded to Wally Oppal

Oppal tells Now-Leader it will take him about a month to determine if it ‘passes muster’

Police seize guns, drugs in Cloverdale traffic stop

Police say they seized three guns, stolen property, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl

OUR VIEW: Surrey pedestrians, please stop jaywalking

In the years 2014 to 2018, there were 2,110 pedestrian-related crashes in Surrey

South Surrey Santa hears spaghetti wishes and more

Linden and Miles were among youngsters who got last-minute requests in

Highway 91/17 upgrades in Delta to get underway in 2020

Project includes new interchanges at Highway 17/Highway 91 Connector and at River Road/Highway 17

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

Most Read