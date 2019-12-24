South Surrey Santa hears spaghetti wishes and more

Linden and Miles were among youngsters who got last-minute requests in

As her dad, Travis, and new baby brother, Miles, listen, Linden Gingrich, 3, tells Santa her wish for a pink spaghetti pot during a visit at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Monday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

With just a few days left before Christmas, the lineup to share wishes with Santa at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Monday included brother-and-sister duo Linden and Miles Gingrich.

At just three-and-a-half weeks old, Miles was briefly vocal in Santa’s arms, but understandably short on words, while big sister Linden, 3, knew exactly what she wants to see under the tree Wednesday morning: a pink pot for cooking spaghetti.

Parents Travis and Holly said the event was Miles’ first big venture out since his arrival, and that Linden was particularly looking forward to the apple she received after the visit.

The family travelled from Ocean Park for the last-minute visit and photo with the Jolly Ol’ Elf – he’ll be signing off at 1 p.m. today (Dec. 24) to tend to the business of granting wishes.