Over the years, the home of Bonnie and Ken Fletcher has raised more than $30,000 for Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food Bank. (File photo )

South Surrey Rudolph & Friends display to light up this weekend

Scaled-back effort, ‘aiming to bring happiness’ despite pandemic

The glow of a popular Christmas display will once again light up a South Surrey neighbourhood this season – but with a couple pandemic-related changes.

READ MORE: Enlightened Christmas tradition continues in South Surrey

Ken and Bonnie Fletcher have had to scale back their Rudolph & Friends Christmas Lights Display, at 15499 22 Ave., to one yard from two, and have taken their garage display out of the equation, the latter due to social-distancing concerns, according to a Facebook post.

They’re also asking that visitors “stay in your car as much as possible… and if you get out for a quick picture or to make a donation you wear a mask.”

As well, donations collected for Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food Bank – which have amounted to thousands of dollars in cash and countless pounds of food over the displays 20-plus years history – have been limited to cash only.

“We are doing our best to make this display as amazing as ever in these hard times and cannot wait to bring some happiness,” the post continues.

“We look forward to seeing all of you out again this year for our smaller, covid-friendly display. Let’s make this a huge success helping during the pandemic.”

A trial run of the display is set for Friday (Nov. 27). It will officially switch on for the season on Dec. 1, and will continue till Dec. 31. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, another light display in South Surrey is doubling as a fundraiser for Jessie Lee Elementary.

James Walker said his display, at 15967 19A Ave., will be live from 5:30-9:30 p.m., with any donations going to support the school.

“Since Jessie Lee Elementary is having difficulties like many other schools and organizations this year to complete any fundraising due to Covid, my light display will be taking any couch change that people have and all proceeds will be going to Jessie Lee,” Walker told Peace Arch News in an email asking for help publicizing the display.


Most Read