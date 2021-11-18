South Surrey Rotarians’ shredding event raises $6K

The Rotary Club of South Surrey’s biannual paper-shredding fundraiser has given a healthy boost to funds targeting community projects.

Held Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Ocean Park Safeway, donations collected in exchange for the secure document-shredding service totalled more than $6,000; money that will benefit Sources Community Resource Centres, as well as the club’s efforts in Cambodia and Thailand.

Donation amounts varied greatly at the drive-thru event, and some participants were “very generous,” Joanne Taylor, the club’s director of public relations, said Wednesday (Nov. 17).

“It went really smoothly, the drive-thru was a huge success.

“And it’s all going to a great cause.”

The Rotarians have been hosting the shredding event every spring and fall in recent years, each time raising thousands of dollars that are in turn invested in the club’s local and international efforts. One held in 2016 raised more than $5,000 to benefit the club’s sponsorship of a Canine Assistance Intervention dog and handler. Last April, nearly $11,000 was raised.

READ MORE: South Surrey Rotarians’ shred-it event raises $11,000

Taylor said the club is immensely grateful to community members for their continued support of the fundraiser, and encouraged everyone to “mark their calendars” for the next round, planned for May 2022.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fundraiserRotarySurrey