South Surrey Rotarians’ shred-it event raises $11,000

Rotarians of all ages participated in the April 17, 2021 fundraiser, held in Ocean Park. (Contributed photo)

Local Rotarians are celebrating another successful document-shredding fundraiser.

In an event held April 17, nearly $11,000 was raised for the South Surrey Rotary Club, officials said Tuesday.

“Two Shred-It trucks were filled by 1:30 pm on Saturday,” the club’s Deirdre O’Ruairc told Peace Arch News.

O’Ruairc extended thanks to members of the Semiahmoo Peninsula Rotaract – a group of young adults sponsored by the area’s five Rotary clubs and with a commitment to “service above self” – as well as to ShredWise, Ocean Park Safeway and the community as a whole, for supporting the cause.

Funds raised will support the club’s community efforts as well as its two international projects, including a children’s centre in Battamabang, Cambodia.

READ MORE: South Surrey Rotarians ‘hooked’ on helping overseas

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

fundraisingRotarySurrey