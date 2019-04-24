South Surrey river event aims to reflow interest

Learn about the Little Campbell River and its watershed this weekend, during a free family event at the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club.

Get to Know Your River, set for 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday (April 27), is to include booths and activities, as well as arts and crafts, that aim to inform about amphibians, beavers, fish, birds and the river, and encourage participation in its care.

According to organizers, the afternoon is to also feature songs by Steve Gidora, of The Wheat in the Barley, and a formal opening with South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg, Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux and City of Surrey Coun. Linda Annis.

Speakers lined up include Little Campbell Watershed Society (LCWS) president David Riley, Langley Environmental Partners stewardship co-ordinator Lisa Dreves and A Rocha conservation research biologist Michelle Jackson.

Proceeds of a silent auction and prize draw are to benefit LCWS’s conservation efforts along the river. Native plants will be available by donation.

Watershed businesses, residents, decision-makers, First Nations and stewardship groups have been invited to participate, according to a news release.

Those wanting to make a day of it are invited to arrive early – between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – to take in a hatchery tour and help release chinook into the river.

The event is part of the City of Surrey’s 2019 Environmental Extravaganza Program. For more information, email blueheron@birdsonthebay.ca