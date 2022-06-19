South-Surrey resident wins big in quilting competition

Barbara Baker took the prize for the Excellence Award - Hand Quilting

Barbara Baker has quilted her way to becoming an award-winner.

The South-Surrey resident was recognized for her handmade quilt by the Canadian Quilters Association, taking home the Excellence Award in Hand Quilting.

The award-winning 84-inch by 84-inch blanket used the pattern of the famous Antique Wedding Sampler quilt by Di Forde.

“I was excited to make this quilt because of the opportunity to do Broderie perse and the thrill of finding the appropriate fabrics to use. It gave me the chance to attempt a knife edge finish for the first time,” Baker states on Canadian Quilters Association’s website.

The organization’s goal is to celebrate new and old quilting techniques while providing a space for creators of the art to share their work.

Canadian Quilters Association just wrapped up their Quilt Canada 2022 showcase in Vancouver’s Convention Centre from June 15 to 18.

