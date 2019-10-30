Red Serge Gala guests try their luck at roulette. (Simon Lau photo)

South Surrey Red Serge Gala raises $75K for safety programs

Record year logged at 27th annual event

The annual Red Serge Gala has notched another record, raising $76,000 for community safety programs.

“It was amazing,” Darren Alexander, head of the host Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, said this week.

“By all accounts, everyone had a blast!”

The sold-out gala was held Oct. 19 at Hazelmere Golf Club.

READ MORE: South Surrey gala ‘gaining momentum’ for community safety

In its 27th year, the casino-themed evening surpassed last year’s fundraiser by at least $15,000, marking the seventh consecutive year that funds raised have outdone the previous year’s effort.

In addition to casino tables where guests could gamble with “funny money,” gala highlights included a plated, three-course dinner, live and silent auctions and a martini bar.

 

Guests ham it up for the gala photographer. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

White Rock RCMP Const. Travis Anderson and a gala guest have fun with the evening’s theme. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley Remembrance Day poppy sales a ‘challenge’

Just Posted

South Surrey Red Serge Gala raises $75K for safety programs

Record year logged at 27th annual event

Surrey RCMP warn of CRA scams using police phone number

Police say two reports of scams used ‘caller ID spoofing’ to show the Surrey RCMP non-emergency number

VIDEO: Langley Remembrance Day poppy sales a ‘challenge’

With no local Legion branch anymore, others are stepping up

Two men charged in 2018 Surrey murder

Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48, was killed in an alley in Cedar Hills

Two emergency weather shelters open early in Surrey

Cold temperatures prompt early opening of the extreme weather beds in Cloverdale, North Surrey

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision with pick-up truck on Mission bridge

Highway 7 and Dewdney Bridge closed for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Transit police investigating after the incident on #123 bus that had been heading to New Westminster

VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

The cow tumbled out of the back of a trailer Tuesday while travelling westbound through Chilliwack

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Most Read