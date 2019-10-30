South Surrey Red Serge Gala raises $75K for safety programs

Red Serge Gala guests try their luck at roulette. (Simon Lau photo)

The annual Red Serge Gala has notched another record, raising $76,000 for community safety programs.

“It was amazing,” Darren Alexander, head of the host Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, said this week.

“By all accounts, everyone had a blast!”

The sold-out gala was held Oct. 19 at Hazelmere Golf Club.

In its 27th year, the casino-themed evening surpassed last year’s fundraiser by at least $15,000, marking the seventh consecutive year that funds raised have outdone the previous year’s effort.

In addition to casino tables where guests could gamble with “funny money,” gala highlights included a plated, three-course dinner, live and silent auctions and a martini bar.

Guests ham it up for the gala photographer. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)