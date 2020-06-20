South Surrey recovery house launches satellite food bank

Initiative hoped to expand to public in next two months

Tony Back, executive director of the Launching Pad Addictions Rehabilitation Society, shows the cooler that’s been added to the compound for its new food-bank venture. (Tracy Holmes photo)

A South Surrey recovery home has launched a new program in an effort to help those who are struggling but aren’t eligible for support at existing food banks.

Tony Back, executive director of the Launching Pad Addictions Rehabilitation Society, said the addition of a satellite food bank at the 984 160 St. home is a “pet project” that he’s wanted to establish for a few years.

While it’s focused on supporting other licensed recovery facilities at this time, Back said he’s hopeful to expand its services to the public within the next two months.

Unlike other food banks that typically require proof of address in order to receive support – although that requirement has been eased at some sites during the pandemic, including at Sources’ White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank – access will be based on an honour system.

It’s for “anyone who comes and self-identifies as needing help,” Back said.

“If you say you need help, we’re going to take you at your word.”

Back said a cooler was donated by Creative Kids Learning Centers for the initiative, and a Telus grant provided the funds to set up the refrigeration. Back does regular food pick-ups from sites including the Cloverdale and Clayton Save-on-Foods, and recently distributed 1,750 cobs of corn received from the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

Back said in addition to helping others, the food bank effort is also an opportunity to help Launching Pad’s clients, during their journeys to remain clean and sober.

It’s “our opportunity to show our clients the gifts of giving back… and what that looks like,” Back said.

“This was never supposed to be COVID-19-related,” he added. “There definitely is a need for it. The COVID-19 pandemic just pushed it.”

For more information on the food-bank initiative, or to donate, email tony.back@launching-pad.org or call 778-780-3747.



