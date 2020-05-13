South Surrey physician recognized by peers

Awards celebrate family doctors

Dr. Tahmeena Ali

A South Surrey doctor is among recipients of the BC College of Family Physicians’ My Family Doctor awards.

Dr. Tahmeena Ali of HealthVue Medical Clinic (located at 2-376 175A St.) received the BC Family Physician of the Year Award – a peer-nominated award of excellence that recognizes a family doctor who “provides exemplary care to patients and takes part in activities that contribute to excellence in family medicine,” according to a news release issued Wednesday (May 13).

“I’m not a crier, but my eyes welled up when I received news of the award. It affirmed to me that being the best version of myself eventually prevails, even if (it) looks and feels different from those around me,” Ali said in the release.

“Having an amazing and supportive team at home and at work certainly helps too!”

Surrey Memorial Hospital’s head of family medicine, Dr. Lawrence Yang, won the Family Medicine Advocate Award, while Agassiz physician, Dr. Rachel Collins, was selected to receive the My Family Doctor Award for the Fraser Health region. More than 300 family doctors were nominated across B.C.

Ali is chair of the Division of Family Practice of White Rock/South Surrey, as well as a member of several Doctors of BC committees. Prior to moving to the Lower Mainland in 2012, she practised full-service rural family medicine for a decade. She locums on Cortes Island twice a year to re-connect with rural practice.

The release adds that Ali’s passion for children was ignited by her first job as a playground leader, and continues today in her role as a clinician at the Vine Youth Clinic and Ministry for Child and Family Development (MCFD) child and youth mental health clinic.

In collaboration with the Surrey School District, MCFD and her local Division of Family Practice, the mother of three helped create the School Triage Team.

Ali is also passionate about the subject of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which have been linked to higher risk factors for disease and well-being later in life. In addition to writing and talking about the subject, she is active within the Doctors of BC ACEs Community of Practice.

Yang, the release states, is “passionate about prioritizing physician connectedness for wellness of the health force and the community at large.”

According to an online biography, Yang spearheaded the Opioid Agonist Therapy Force (OAT Force), and is passionate about mentoring.

DoctorsSurrey

