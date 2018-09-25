South Surrey pet blessing event to be held Sunday

All animals welcome to be blessed by Peninsula United Church

Peninsula United Church will spend one hour blessing animals in Dogwood Park this Saturday.

Furry, feathered, and even scaly pets are welcome to come receive a blessing by Rev. Janice Young.

“Bring your pet on a leash or in a cage and drop by Dogwood Park for a brief ritual of thanksgiving,” a news release states.

The drop-in event is free, but donations will be forwarded to the Surrey SPCA.

“The Pet Blessing in inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of all God’s creatures and who died on Oct. 4, 1226,” the release states.

The release notes that horses and other farm animals are not permitted in Surrey Parks.

The event runs from 2-3 p.m., Sept. 30 at 13485 20 Ave.

