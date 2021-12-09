South Surrey pair sell paintings, holiday cards in support of Children’s Hospital

One of the paintings for sale through the Elgin Art Studio Charity. (Contributed)

Lindsay Liu and Michaela Han have created Elgin Art Studio Charity, which sells art online

Two South Surrey teens have put their artistic skills to good use this holiday season, in an attempt to raise money for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Recently, with the support of their instructors at Elgin Art Studio, Linday Liu and Michaela Han created the Elgin Art Studio Charity, which sells holiday cards, stickers and paintings online (https://easc.bigcartel.com) and plan to donate the proceeds to the hospital foundation.

The paintings are all originals, made by students at the South Surrey art studio, Liu said.

“Most works were for (artists’) portfolios and were donated to us after graduation,” Lui told Peace Arch News, adding that the stickers and cards were designed by herself and Han.

“We decided to start this type of organization because we wanted to raise money for BCCH since the hospital is a large part of our community and it was a cause that we really supported,” Liu said.

“However, it felt disingenuous to just simply have an auction, raise money, and have it over with, so we decided to create something that showed both our love for art, and our love for B.C Children’s Hospital that could also be long lasting.

“Our goal for this organization was to combine art with a cause that we supported and to give the (donors) something they could love, cherish and remember their donation and contribution with.”

Paintings range in price from $150 to more than $600, and range in subject matters and style, too – from still life to more abstract fare. Christmas cards and sticker sets are $6 each.


