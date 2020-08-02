Golfers are joined by a feathered friend on a green at Guildford Golf & Country Club on March 25. (Black Press Media File Photo)

South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Nine and Dine’ golf event

Event to include COVID-19 precautions

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is to host a ‘Nine and Dine Chamber Golf Tournament,’ with some adjustments due to COVID-19.

The event is to take place at the Guildford Golf and Country Club Sept. 24 with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. Tickets are on sale now.

“We took results from our recent events survey and it is clear that many of you are ready to get out for a fun afternoon of golf,” the Chamber announcement said, which was emailed July 29.

To keep within COVID-19 requirements, the chamber said it’s limiting tickets for the banquet dinner, which is to follow the golf.

“We have been working diligently with Guildford Golf & Country Club to make sure that all necessary COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to,” the announcement said.

Dinner tickets are to be guaranteed for tournament sponsors, remaining tickets are to be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Tickets for the nine holes, including a golf cart, cost $75 plus GST for members and $85 for non-members. The dinner banquet cost $45 plus GST for members and $55 for non-members.

Information on the event, including details on how to register for the tournament or dinner, can be found at https://www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca/golf2020

