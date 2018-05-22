Bardia Khaledi, past-president of the Native Plant Society of B.C., leads nearly two dozen people along the Little Campbell River forest trail to share information on its native plants, during an event Sunday (May 13) hosted by Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, Little Campbell Hatchery and Dart’s Hill Garden Conservancy Trust. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey nature tour well-attended

Visitors explore Little Campbell forest trail and Darts Hill

Bardia Khaledi, past-president of the Native Plant Society of B.C., leads nearly two dozen people along the Little Campbell River forest trail to share information on its native plants, during an event last week hosted by Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society, Little Campbell Hatchery and Dart’s Hill Garden Conservancy Trust.

Highlights of the May 13 effort included coming across a barred owl that was being buzzed by a hummingbird as it hunted.

The day also incuded time at Dart’s Hill Garden Park.

“The gardens were glorious in their wild flower blossoms, Camas, Bleeding Hearts and Shooting Stars were in full bloom,” FOSBS president Marg Cuthbert said by email.

