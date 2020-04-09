Patrick Aubert has launched free online yoga classes on Friday evenings. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey man aims to ease stress of pandemic with free online yoga

Patrick Aubert says his one-hour classes are about rest, recovery

A South Surrey yoga teacher is offering free online classes to help those feeling a need for connection and healing during the pandemic.

Patrick Aubert said his hour-long Friday evening sessions launched April 3 and will continue on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.

“Part of it is personal,” he said, of why he started the Yin yoga class. “I’m missing my community and my connection to the students and the community that I practise with.

“And part of it is just trying to offer something that I think is really needed right now, for people to try to find a way to centre and connect.”

Aubert, 57, is an instructor with Nourish Hot Yoga in White Rock, which – as with all such facilities – has closed due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

He described Yin yoga as one of the discipline’s “more internal, more reflective, more relaxing” styles, and said he chose it for his online offering because it gives people “an opportunity to allow their bodies to move away from the stress that we’re all feeling on a constant basis” due to the pandemic.

“Very often, what we do with our bodies is, we put them under stress purposely to be stronger – we walk, we do yoga, we do all kinds of different exercises,” he said. “The important thing after doing that is to have the time for rest, because your body needs time to recover and rebuild.”

Now, however, with the additional “environmental” stressors of the pandemic, many are missing out on slowing down and taking that time to recover, he said.

An hour of Yin yoga is “a really good way to end the day,” he said.

Aubert said his own launch into yoga was triggered by the unexpected death of a friend seven years ago to cancer.

“You start to think about all the things that you think are important in your life and things get shuffled around a little bit,” he said.

“It’s kind of like (the pandemic). Out of the blue, we all think we’re doing really well. Suddenly, something like this pops up. We have to deal with it.

“Sometimes we’re just forced to face life in a way we aren’t expecting. It’s a great time to pause and realize exatly what it is that we have in our lives.”

Anyone can join the Friday evening classes, which are being held through Zoom, and no experience or equipment is necessary, Aubert said.

He noted he was “pleasantly surprised” by the turnout to the April 3 launch, which drew seven participants – more than triple the two he had expected.

To register, visit patrickaubert.com


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Just Posted

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

South Surrey man aims to ease stress of pandemic with free online yoga

Patrick Aubert says his one-hour classes are about rest, recovery

White Rock’s promenade to close to the public

Public access to popular waterfront walkway closing April 10: city

Young Muslims offer helping hand to isolated residents throughout Lower Mainland

Neighbourhood Helper campaign aims to get help to people who can’t leave their homes

Christopherson Steps, 1,001 Steps closed due to COVID-19

Access restricted to Crescent Beach over Easter weekend, City of Surrey announces

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

BC institution has highest number of positive results for COVID-19

11 inmates in Mission test positive for coronavirus, more than any other federal prison in Canada

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Most Read