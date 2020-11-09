The Jolly Old Elf will return to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre this Christmas season, but visits with Santa will look a little different inn 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions. (Tim Mossholder Unsplash photo)

The Jolly Old Elf will return to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre this Christmas season, but visits with Santa will look a little different inn 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions. (Tim Mossholder Unsplash photo)

South Surrey mall’s Santa tradition continues

COVID changes – but doesn’t quash – Christmas spirit at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre: marketing manager

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced cancellation of myriad events and activities around the world, but there’s one Christmas tradition officials at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre won’t let it stand in the way of – visits with Santa.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

“We need to hang on to a few of our traditions this year,” marketing director Jeri Cox said.

“The visit with Santa I just think was really important. Something to keep things somewhat the same.”

However, a few key changes did have to be implemented – including an end, at least for this year, to sitting on Santa’s knee.

Santa won’t be holding court in his usual post in the shopping centre common area out front of Purdy’s and Winners; instead, he’ll be in vacant store space near Save-On-Foods (the site formerly home to Flight Centre) that has been decorated for the season and set up to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Visitors young and old will have to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and have their temperature taken before entering; then, they’ll be directed to stand on footprints located a safe distance from Santa, and turn to pose for their photo.

Santa won’t be masked, Cox said, “but he will be protected.”

“Nobody will be sitting with him, and they won’t be sitting down. There will be no surfaces to touch,” she said.

“I just think it’s the only way we can have it happen this year.”

Wish lists won’t be whispered into Santa’s ear, but he will still get them, Cox added. Children are asked to write down what they’d like to find under the tree, and pop the list into Santa’s mailbox during their visit. The letters will be given to his elves for Santa to read at the North Pole.

As well, photos this year must be booked in advance online, through a link on the shopping centre’s website.

“We just can’t have the lineups,” Cox explained.

And while it may have taken some time, energy and creativity to co-ordinate, Cox said there is a “beautiful” aspect to this year’s Santa story.

She explained that she reached out to a contractor who was working on a new restaurant that is coming to the shopping centre, and asked for a quote on helping transform Santa’s space.

“He came back into my office 10 minutes later and said, ‘I can’t quote you on this job,’” Cox said of Daikon Construction’s Paul Roberts. “He said, ‘My paint supply company’s donated the paint and I’m going to donate my time, and we’re going to do this for free, because it’s for Santa.’

“I just thought it was very sweet… something that’s really nice right now.”

The Jolly Old Elf is set to arrive at the 1701 152 St. shopping centre on Nov. 21, and will be available for photos daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., until Christmas Eve. On Thursdays and Fridays, there will be an additional two-hour opportunity in the evenings, from 6-8 p.m. Those evening hours will also be in effect on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

Cox noted there will be “a couple” of open times for people who show up without appointments, however, they will be directed to customer service first and advised as to what time slots are available and when to return.

Regardless of the changes, Cox said the spirit of the tradition remains true.

“It will be a beautiful memory, a Christmas memory for them of this very interesting year,” she said.

“We just know how important it is that people who have those photos with Santa… the image that’s the memory of the children in each of those years, and you just don’t want to miss this year – especially this year.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCoronavirusSanta Claus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to charity, challenges others to do the same

Just Posted

More than a dozen tents were pitched in Peace Arch Park Monday, however, residents in the area said up to 85 were spotted in the park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
‘It looked like Woodstock’: More than 85 tents pitched in Peace Arch State Park Sunday

Despite B.C. health orders limiting gatherings, many still exploiting border ‘loophole’

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey council to consider report calling for police board to manage FOI requests

Agreement to be forwarded to the Surrey Police Board for its approval

Santa reads a special book at Guildford Town Centre. (file photo)
Santa Claus is coming to Town Centre in Surrey for ‘socially distanced’ visits

For photos, max six people are allowed per session, and all attendees should be from same household

The Jolly Old Elf will return to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre this Christmas season, but visits with Santa will look a little different inn 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions. (Tim Mossholder Unsplash photo)
South Surrey mall’s Santa tradition continues

COVID changes – but doesn’t quash – Christmas spirit at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre: marketing manager

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to charity, challenges others to do the same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)
Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

Cases have grown since Tabor Home outbreak was announced Friday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

Gabriel Klein testifies on first day of ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Most Read