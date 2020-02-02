South Surrey light display raises $44,000 for food bank

Couple plans to ‘do it big’ one more year

What started as a modest display of Christmas lights has grown into a spectacular showcase that even the Griswold’s would be proud of.

In addition, the South Surrey tradition has raised more than $44,000 for the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank.

Every year since at least 2010, Bonnie and Ken Fletcher have made it a tradition to donate thousands of dollars to the food bank. The donations were collected by people who dropped by their house to view their display.

This coming Christmas is to be the last time they “go big” in decorating their house.

“We’re both going to be in our 70s, so we’re going to do it big for one more year,” Bonnie told Peace Arch News last week.

The first notable decoration that the couple built was a large Canadian flag in 2001. Since then, the display gradually grew into its current form,” Bonnie said.

With the help of a neighbour, the Fetcher’s typically start construction in the middle of October.

“And I have a little Halloween display,” Bonnie added.

The first year they collected donations, they raised about $1,000. This year, on Christmas Eve alone, the couple raised $900.

“Our neighbours have been awesome. We have never had a complaint, we’ve been told that we’re not (allowed) to leave this neighbourhood.”

Not only has the display became tradition for the Fletchers, but residents have marked down the South Surrey address (15499 22 Ave.) as a must-see house during the Christmas season.

“People have come since they were small, and they’re bringing their children,” Bonnie said. “We have been told that our picture is worldwide. It gets sent to China and they said our house is well known over there. It is amazing, talking to people.”

Bonnie said it takes about two weeks for the couple to dismantle the decorations.