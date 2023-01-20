South Surrey home among grand-prize options in 2023 Choices Lottery

This Ocean Park home is among grand-prize options in this year’s 2023 Choices Lottery, a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo) This Ocean Park home is among grand-prize options in this year’s 2023 Choices Lottery, a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo) This Ocean Park home – along with $80,000 in furnishings – is among grand-prize options in this year’s 2023 Choices Lottery, a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)

Another South Surrey home is up for grabs in a hospital home lottery.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation officials announced Friday (Jan. 20) that an Ocean Park residence is among eight homes that the winner of its 2023 Choices Lottery grand prize will get to choose from.

Located at 13156 19A Ave., the 4,385-square-foot home is part of a prize package worth more than $2.7 million.

“The prize home in Ocean Park Langley is truly spectacular,” Erin Cebula, the lottery’s celebrity spokesperson, said in a release.

“It is 4,385 sq. ft., and has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a 20’ foyer, a private bar, wine display and two kitchens. It also comes with a yoga studio and gym.”

It is the same home that was offered as a grand-prize option in last year’s Choices Lottery, when a White Rock home was also among choices.

Also included in the package this year are gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 Esso gift card or $7,500 cash), $80,000 in furnishings and $25,000 cash.

A ninth option is nothing to sniff at – $2.3 million cash.

The Choices Lottery supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and the money raised goes to funding research that leads to innovative discoveries and treatments.

“A single ticket purchase may seem small, but together, the money raised could contribute to the next groundbreaking discovery,” foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry said in the release.

The other prize-home options for 2023 are located in Sooke, Courtenay, Langley, Kelowna, Vernon and Vancouver.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are three bonus draws (Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24), each worth in excess of $30,000; 51 Early Bird prizes – including one package with a cash-instead option of $250,000; and a Daily Cash Plus ticket that gives purchasers the chance at prizes totalling $348,000 over the course of 67 days, from April 29-July 1.

For more prize information, or to purchase tickets – three for $100, six for $175, nine for $250 or 20 for $500 – go to tickets.bcchildren.com, call 604-692-2333 or visit any London Drugs or Save-On Foods. At Save-on, tickets will be available starting Jan. 25.

